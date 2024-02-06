Open Menu

ICCPO Inaugurates Officers Mess, Stable At Security Division In Diplomatic Enclave

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ICCPO inaugurates Officers Mess, stable at security division in diplomatic enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday visited the Diplomatic Enclave and inaugurated the Officers Mess and Stable at the security division.

During the visit, the ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan interacted with officers issued directives for the enhancement of security measures at the embassies.

Emphasizing the need for effective monitoring on both internal and external routes of the diplomatic enclave, the ICCPO stressed the importance of ensuring effective surveillance through the Safe City centralized camera systems, he added.

He further said, the Islamabad Capital Police remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment and ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizens within the Federal capital.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or items by dialling the helpline "Pucar 15" or at “ICT-15” application.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Visit Nasir

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

5 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

14 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

14 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

14 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

14 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

14 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

14 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

14 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

14 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

14 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan