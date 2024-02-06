ICCPO inaugurates Officers Mess, stable at security division in diplomatic enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday visited the Diplomatic Enclave and inaugurated the Officers Mess and Stable at the security division.

During the visit, the ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan interacted with officers issued directives for the enhancement of security measures at the embassies.

Emphasizing the need for effective monitoring on both internal and external routes of the diplomatic enclave, the ICCPO stressed the importance of ensuring effective surveillance through the Safe City centralized camera systems, he added.

He further said, the Islamabad Capital Police remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment and ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizens within the Federal capital.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or items by dialling the helpline "Pucar 15" or at “ICT-15” application.