Open Menu

ICCPO Reviews Diplomatic Enclave Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ICCPO reviews diplomatic enclave security

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan evaluated the security measures in place at the diplomatic enclave and discussed strategies for their enhancement.

In a meeting held at the Central Police Office, he gave directions to ensure the effective security of residential foreign diplomats, ambassadors, and offices of international organizations.

The meeting was attended by the officers of NLC, Police and CDA. The meeting assessed the complete security of the diplomatic enclave and decided to take measures for its improvement. During the meeting, ongoing construction work in the diplomatic enclave was also reviewed, emphasizing environmentally-friendly construction practices and minimizing damage to natural beauty such as trees and greenery.

The ICCPO further recommended the construction of protective towers and barriers to ensure the effective security of residential foreign diplomats, ambassadors, and offices of international organizations. Additionally, unnecessary decorations and expenditures were discouraged, said a police source.

The ICCPO also ordered to record the video of the movement of entry and exit points of the high-security zone through cameras. He further said that cameras will be installed for diplomatic enclave protection which would be linked with Safe City.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police is taking multiple initiatives for the effective security of foreigners adding that the officers would regularly review the progress of the ongoing works and personnel on duty should be briefed on daily basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Progress Nasir Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social ..

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

44 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar en ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar energy financing programme

44 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with European Commission Presi ..

UAE President meets with European Commission President

44 minutes ago
 IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

3 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

4 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

4 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

5 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan