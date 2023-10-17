Open Menu

ICCPO Urges To Transfer Competent Officers To Operations Division

Published October 17, 2023



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has emphasized the need to transfer competent officers to the Operations division to increase its efficiency and provide maximum relief to citizens.

In a meeting held at the Central Police Officer, he assessed the performance of all divisions and directed the enhancement of their efficiency.

The meeting stressed utilization of the ICT-15 application for official duties. Furthermore, there were directives to strengthen security for government offices and installations.

Special emphasis was placed on appointing skilled investigation officers in the Operations division, under the guidance of SSP Operations.

Suspended officers were advised against attending training courses.

Delays in case processing were also addressed through streamlined SOPs.

Dr. Khan highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of false complaints and promoting the role of dispute resolution centers in resolving public issues.

All officers were instructed to tackle vehicle theft and smuggling promptly and to report on their performance within three days.

Specific emphasis was laid on elevating the Operations division's standards, discouraging false complaints, and addressing their underlying causes.

Additionally, the officers were tasked with combating vehicle theft and smuggling within their jurisdictions, mandating prompt reporting for comprehensive performance evaluation.

