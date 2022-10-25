Ice drug recovered from passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday recovered 1.460 kilograms of Ice drug from the languages of a passenger at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

The ANF said the drug was concealed in a bag and the passenger was going to Jeddah.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and started further action.