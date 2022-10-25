Ice Drug Recovered From Passenger At Bacha Khan International Airport
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday recovered 1.460 kilograms of Ice drug from the languages of a passenger at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.
The ANF said the drug was concealed in a bag and the passenger was going to Jeddah.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and started further action.