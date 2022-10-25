UrduPoint.com

Ice Drug Recovered From Passenger At Bacha Khan International Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Ice drug recovered from passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday recovered 1.460 kilograms of Ice drug from the languages of a passenger at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

The ANF said the drug was concealed in a bag and the passenger was going to Jeddah.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and started further action.

Related Topics

Peshawar Jeddah From Airport

Recent Stories

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australi ..

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australia in T20 World Cup

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

12 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.