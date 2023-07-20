Ice factory sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed an ice-making factory due to unhygienic arrangements in Mianwali district.

According to official sources, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad Khan, the PFA team raided Al-Noor ice factory on Datta Khel Road and found that ice was being prepared with contaminated water, which also contained dead insects and a lizard.

Observing the environment, the Punjab Food Authority team sealed the ice factory and got registered a case against the owner of the factory.