Open Menu

Ice Factory Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Ice factory sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed an ice-making factory due to unhygienic arrangements in Mianwali district.

According to official sources, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad Khan, the PFA team raided Al-Noor ice factory on Datta Khel Road and found that ice was being prepared with contaminated water, which also contained dead insects and a lizard.

Observing the environment, the Punjab Food Authority team sealed the ice factory and got registered a case against the owner of the factory.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Water Road Mianwali

Recent Stories

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

15 minutes ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

38 minutes ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

45 minutes ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

3 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

5 hours ago
Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

14 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

15 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan