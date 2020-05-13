UrduPoint.com
Ice Factory Sealed In Faisalabad

Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Ice factory sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :An ice factory was sealed while several other food outlets were imposed fine for violating health laws here Wednesday.

Food Safety Teams sealed Abdullah ice factory over lack of medicals of workers, filtration plant, insects in the production area.

The teams also checked quality of milk and yogurt at milk shops and imposed fine of Rs 49,500 on various milk shops in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

