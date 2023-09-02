Ice, hashish recovered from two drug peddlers

KOHAT, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) ::City police here Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Ice and hashish from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for Kohat police, the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP City Rokhan Zeib Khan.

A total of 6.4 kilograms hashish and 120 grams Ice was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug dealers.

Cases have been registered against the arrested drug pushers and an investigation was underway.