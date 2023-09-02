Open Menu

Ice, Hashish Recovered From Two Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Ice, hashish recovered from two drug peddlers

KOHAT, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) ::City police here Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Ice and hashish from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for Kohat police, the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP City Rokhan Zeib Khan.

A total of 6.4 kilograms hashish and 120 grams Ice was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug dealers.

Cases have been registered against the arrested drug pushers and an investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Kohat From

Recent Stories

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

31 minutes ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

37 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

1 hour ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

5 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

14 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

14 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

14 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

14 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan