Ice, heroin recovered, two arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) ::Chota Lahor Police here Wednesday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered one kilogram methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.6 kilogram heroin from two smugglers.

According to details, during checking of vehicles on Swabi-Jehangeera Road, police recovered one kilogram methamphetamine and 1.

6 kilogram heroin from a motorcycle. Police also arrested two smugglers, Muhammad Zarin and Sameullah on the spot.

The arrested smugglers were members of interprovincial group and were trying to smuggle contraband for another person, Hafizullah.