Ice Price Hike Sparks Outrage In Mirpurkhas
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Ice manufacturers have sparked controversy by doubling the price of ice to a staggering 800 per block in the sweltering heat of Mirpurkhas division.
Despite assurances to provide ice at a fixed rate to heat stroke camps, factory owners are now threatening to shut down operations if their exorbitant prices aren't met.
As the demand for cold drinks and water skyrockets, residents are appealing to authorities, including the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Mirpurkhas to intervene and regulate the ice factories, and to ensure affordable ice.
The welfare organization leader, Azhar Abbasi, has also voiced his frustration,urging action against the profiteering ice manufacturers.
APP/hms/378
