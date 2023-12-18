Ice seller’s gang arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) During operations in various areas of Kohat Pindi Road, 3 members of the gang involved in selling ice were arrested on Monday.

According to the spokesman of Kohat police, a successful crackdown on the dangerous drug Ice was conducted by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station Shah Dauran and his police team.

650 kg of ice was recovered from the possession of Asiullah, Muslim Khan, and Naeemullah, while they are also involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

A case has been registered against them, while the arrested suspects, including Ice worth millions, have been handed over to the investigation team, from whom important revelations are expected during the investigation.

