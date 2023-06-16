UrduPoint.com

"Ice" Supplier Held In Wah Cantt

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023

A drugs supplier, supplying "ice" to its potential consumers, especially youth and students was nabbed red-handed during an ongoing swoop against the drugs suppliers in Taxila and Wah Cantonment

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A drugs supplier, supplying "ice" to its potential consumers, especially youth and students was nabbed red-handed during an ongoing swoop against the drugs suppliers in Taxila and Wah Cantonment.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas while acting on tip off, intercepted a drugs supplier identified as Luqman Shah- a native of district Khyber and recovered 800 gram ice from his possession. Police registered a case against the accused under section 9-B of control of narcotics substances act 1997 and launched a haunt for other members of his gang.

