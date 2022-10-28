UrduPoint.com

Ice Worth 80 Mln Recovered From Passenger At Bacha Khan International Airport

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :During the checking at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar Airport Security Force (ASF) recovered ice of amount 80 millions from the passenger traveling to Doha on Friday, private news channel reported.

According to detail, passenger had hidden the ice in a secrete box in a trally bag which was recovered on further search of the bag.

It was also told that the weight of the ice heroine was 7 Kg and 14 grams which had worth of Rs 80 million in international market.

After initial investigation, ASF has handed over the culprit to the ANF for further legal action.

