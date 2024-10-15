Ice worth Rs1.8mn seized

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Local police claimed to have seized ice worth Rs1.8 million from an accused's possession.

Official sources said that a crackdown was launched against drugs traffickers across the district.

Accused Aamir Shahzad was arrested from suburbans of the region and sent behind bars.

DPO Husnain Haider said that the crackdown against drugs trafficking would continue unabated.

He vowed to purge society of all kind of crimes particularly drugs.