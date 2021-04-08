ICESCO Organizes A Webinar On "Reconceiving Post-Covid-19 Islamic World"

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) organized a webinar on Wednesday, which was titled "Reconceiving post-Covid-19 Islamic World"

ICESCO has continued to underscore the importanceof anticipating and discussing the challenges that the Islamic world will faceafter Covid 19 and the need to expand the scope of cooperation and jointprojects to find solutions and confront the effects of the pandemic, said a press release. The Director-General of ICESCO Dr. Salim Al Malik welcomed the Guest of Honor, the former prime minister and the leader of opposition Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Dr. Salim appreciated Gillani's thoughts, perspectives and recommendationsfor closer and deeper cooperation in the Islamic World. In his remarks, Gillani indicated that the Covid 19 pandemic is not only a health crisis, as it has also impacted the social and economic lives of peopleall round the world.

He described the pandemic is the biggest challenge the world has faced since the end of the Second World War, "We will not succeed in confronting the effects of the pandemic on the Islamic world except with cooperation and concerted efforts, because strengthening international cooperation mechanisms will enable a return to some degree of normality" he said. This webinar also comprised illustrious speakers fromall round the world, including Prof John Esposito, Prof Mike Hardy, Prof Chris Alden, Prof Mustafa Izzuddin, Dr Michael Berry, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-AzamUniversity Dr Muhammad Ali, Prof Yahya Kamalipour, and Prof Fang Zhaohui. Their invaluable contributions at this webinar will pave the way for greater cooperation and collaboration both within and beyond the Islamic world as weinch closer to entering the post-pandemic period.