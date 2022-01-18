UrduPoint.com

ICF, PAL To Organise 'Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 02:56 PM

ICF, PAL to organise 'Pakistan Mother languages literature festival'

:Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organise a two-day Pakistan Mother languages literature festival from February 19

According to PAL, The festival would be held at PAL. The festival is free and open to all.

According to PAL, The festival would be held at PAL. The festival is free and open to all.

The well-known scholars and language experts would participate in the festival.

The festival aimed to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and to preserve, protect and promote the languages of the country.

The festival will provide a platform for celebrating more than 70 languages of Pakistan and encourage language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction.

