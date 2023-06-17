ICF, PNCA jointly presents gala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) jointly presented a gala of singers and artists representing different Pakistani cultures and languages here at the PNCA auditorium.

The artists performed melodious and enchanting music and dance on folk and semi-classical tunes.

Barkat Faqeer, a renowned singer from Tharparkar sang folk and semi-classical songs in Sindhi, urdu, Dhatki, Siraiki and Punjabi.

This enthralled the audience and they joined him in clapping and cheering. The PNCA dance group performed Sindhi Jhummir (Jhoomar) and Cholistani raqs (dance) spreading colours of cultural ecstasy and people's lively traditions.

Ustad Haji Faqeer and Ustad ..... performed folk instrumentals on tabla and violin which fascinated the audience showing love and affection for the plurality of cultures and languages of Pakistan.

Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali appreciated the Indus Cultural Forum for organising this wonderful program. He vowed to continue this tradition of organising such quality cultural programs by PNCA.

Speaking on this occasion, founding member of Indus Cultural Forum Munawar Hassan said that ICF's mission is to promote cultural and linguistic diversity in Pakistan by celebrating events like the one today.

In this regard, he further said, a Mother Languages Literature Festival is organised in Islamabad every year for the last eight years in the month of February.

The program was moderated by renowned tv anchor Dr. Sadia Kamal and ICF General Secretary Ashfaq Hussain Chandio.