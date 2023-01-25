UrduPoint.com

ICFEAS'23 Concludes In HITEC University Taxila

Published January 25, 2023

ICFEAS'23 concludes in HITEC university Taxila

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day IEEE International Conference on "Frontiers of Engineering and Applied Sciences (ICFEAS'23)", inaugurated the other day in Iqbal Auditorium at HITEC University Taxila, successfully concluded on Wednesday.

Under the auspices of IEEE, HITEC University conducted the conference from January 24-25 in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Commission and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Executive secretary, IEEE Islamabad Section, Prof. Dr Gulistan Raja presided over the event as the chief guest.

The conference included keynote talks by renowned international researchers from academia and industry. Distinguished researchers from international universities participated and presented their research findings.

