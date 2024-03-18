Ichhra Incident: 3 Accused Remanded In Police Custody
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over three accused, involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident, to the police on a 3-day physical remand.
Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Nadeem, Adil Sarwar, and Al Tamash Saqlain, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and sought their physical remand for investigations.
The investigating officer submitted that the accused had gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress after accusing her of disrespecting religion.
He further submitted that the police timely intervened and rescued the woman.
Subsequently, the court handed over the accused to the police on a 3-day physical remand and directed for their production on expiry of the remand term.
It is pertinent to mention here that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects, including those who raised religious slogans threatening the life of the woman.
