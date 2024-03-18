Open Menu

Ichhra Incident: 3 Accused Remanded In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over three accused, involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident, to the police on a 3-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over three accused, involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident, to the police on a 3-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Nadeem, Adil Sarwar, and Al Tamash Saqlain, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and sought their physical remand for investigations.

The investigating officer submitted that the accused had gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress after accusing her of disrespecting religion.

He further submitted that the police timely intervened and rescued the woman.

Subsequently, the court handed over the accused to the police on a 3-day physical remand and directed for their production on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects, including those who raised religious slogans threatening the life of the woman.

Related Topics

Police Women FIR Anti Terrorism Court Arab Court

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarder ..

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

6 minutes ago
 50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

6 minutes ago
 Assistant commissioners conduct operations against ..

Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace

3 minutes ago
 06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Recept ..

Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

4 minutes ago
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost ..

Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all dep ..

Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts

3 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, inv ..

President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US

3 minutes ago
 Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

3 minutes ago
 Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack o ..

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post

3 minutes ago
 FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO

FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan