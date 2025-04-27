ICHR-25 concludes with global experts pledging to advance health research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Third International Conference on Health Research - 2025 (ICHR-25) concluded here Sunday with pledge by the global experts to continue advancing the mission of research and innovation in healthcare.

The conference had earlier commenced with a powerful call for collaboration, innovation and leadership in the health sector.

More than 2,000 participants including renowned national and international scientists gathered in Peshawar for what organizers described as the most ambitious edition of the conference to date.

Hosted by Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD), ICHR-25 represents a strategic effort to elevate the standard of health research in Pakistan and beyond. The three-day event featured scientific panels, interdisciplinary workshops, and high-level discussions, serving as a critical platform for reshaping the future of healthcare.

The Chief Guest of the conference, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister KP on Information and Public Relations, appreciated the efforts of Rehman Medical Institute and praised RCD’s management for organizing such a major event focused on healthcare research.

He made these remarks in the presence of Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Rehman, Chairman RMI, Shafique Ur Rehman, CEO RMI, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool, Principal RCD, Dr. Naseer Ahmad, Chairman ICHR and senior faculty members from RMI institutions.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool, Patron of ICHR-25 and Principal of RCD, described the conference as a “collaborative inquiry into the future of healthcare,” emphasizing the importance of sharing knowledge, challenging outdated perspectives, and fostering global partnerships. He thanked all participants for contributing to such a significant event.

Reflecting on RMI’s journey, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman stressed the importance of proactive healthcare, stating, “We must act before the disease strikes.”

RMI CEO Shafique Ur Rehman expressed pride in RMI’s role in successfully organizing a scientific gathering of this scale. He emphasized that the journey must continue, asserting that it is the right of the people of Pakistan to receive the best possible healthcare — and that advancing research is key to overcoming the challenges faced in the sector.

The conference spanned over three days and saw participation from over 2,000 delegates, with delegations from 7 countries attending in person.