ICHR-25 Opens With Global Experts Uniting For Healthcare Innovation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Third International Conference on Health Research - 2025 (ICHR-25) opened with a powerful call for collaboration, innovation, and leadership in healthcare. Over 2,000 participants, including renowned national and international scientists, gathered in Peshawar for what organizers have called the most ambitious edition to date.
The three-day event, hosted by Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD), is a strategic effort to elevate health research in Pakistan and beyond. Featuring scientific panels and interdisciplinary workshops, the conference is a critical platform for reshaping the national healthcare narrative.
The conference was officially inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, in the presence of Chairman RMI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman, CEO RMI Shafique ur Rehman, Principal RCD Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool, Chairman ICHR Dr. Naseer Ahmad, and senior faculty members from across RMI institutions.
Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool, patron ICHR25 and Principal RCD, termed the conference a “collaborative inquiry into the future of healthcare,” adding that the aim is to share knowledge, challenge outdated perspectives, and foster partnerships across borders and disciplines.
Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal commended ICHR25’s interdisciplinary nature and the pre-conference workshops that unified professionals from diverse sectors.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman reflected on RMI’s journey, calling for a proactive approach in healthcare: “We must act before the disease strikes.”
The Vice Chancellor of KMU emphasized the importance of research that serves the public directly, praising Prof. Rehman’s legacy and announcing his recognition at Islamia College-University.
RMI CEO Shafique Ur Rehman stressed, “We’re not here just to produce healthcare professionals—we are here to raise leaders.” He highlighted initiatives like the Health Card Programme and RMI Relief, reaffirming: “Healthcare is not a privilege—it is a right.”
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM praises security forces for killing 6 khawarij in Bannu39 seconds ago
-
Goods worth Rs. 15m reduced to ashes in fire41 seconds ago
-
Pahalgam Attack: Indian public, govt officials raise questions over intelligence failure43 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Railways reclaims 168 acres of land45 seconds ago
-
ICHR-25 opens with global experts uniting for healthcare innovation47 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt declares May 01 as public holiday49 seconds ago
-
Very hot weather predicted for Sindh51 seconds ago
-
DC inspects rural health centres52 seconds ago
-
Conference on 'Seventy Years After Bandung: The Struggle Continues' discuss past, present challenges54 seconds ago
-
Shutter down strike observed in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects public service facilities in Bhalwal11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits MC, reviews anti-encroachment drive21 minutes ago