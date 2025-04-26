ICHR-25 opens with global experts uniting for healthcare innovation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Third International Conference on Health Research - 2025 (ICHR-25) opened with a powerful call for collaboration, innovation, and leadership in healthcare. Over 2,000 participants, including renowned national and international scientists, gathered in Peshawar for what organizers have called the most ambitious edition to date.

The three-day event, hosted by Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD), is a strategic effort to elevate health research in Pakistan and beyond. Featuring scientific panels and interdisciplinary workshops, the conference is a critical platform for reshaping the national healthcare narrative.

The conference was officially inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, in the presence of Chairman RMI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman, CEO RMI Shafique ur Rehman, Principal RCD Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool, Chairman ICHR Dr. Naseer Ahmad, and senior faculty members from across RMI institutions.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool, patron ICHR25 and Principal RCD, termed the conference a “collaborative inquiry into the future of healthcare,” adding that the aim is to share knowledge, challenge outdated perspectives, and foster partnerships across borders and disciplines.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal commended ICHR25’s interdisciplinary nature and the pre-conference workshops that unified professionals from diverse sectors.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman reflected on RMI’s journey, calling for a proactive approach in healthcare: “We must act before the disease strikes.”

The Vice Chancellor of KMU emphasized the importance of research that serves the public directly, praising Prof. Rehman’s legacy and announcing his recognition at Islamia College-University.

RMI CEO Shafique Ur Rehman stressed, “We’re not here just to produce healthcare professionals—we are here to raise leaders.” He highlighted initiatives like the Health Card Programme and RMI Relief, reaffirming: “Healthcare is not a privilege—it is a right.”