ICI Pakistan finances female IBA student

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Under Impact Female Scholarship Programme, certificate distribution ceremony by ICI Pakistan Limited was held at IBA Karachi, where the company announced to extend its support through a scholarship grant to one poor female undergraduate student of IBA.

ICI Pakistan launched the Impact Female Scholarship Programme in 2016 for the sole purpose of women empowerment and facilitating higher education. ICI Pakistan is currently sponsoring four students under this initiative with plans to launch similar programs in the upcoming year, said IBA release on Wednesday.

The IBA was represented by Director, Alumni Corporate Relations and Communications Department, Malahat Awan, Senior Manager, Corporate Relations and Communications Haris Tohid Siddiqui, Manager, Career Development Center Danish Imtiaz and Assistant Manager, Financial Aid Tanveer Ahmed.

Whereas, ICI Pakistan was represented by Manager, Talent Acquisition and Culture Hira Mullick, Assistant Manager, Talent Acquisition Fizzah Khan and Graduate Recruit and an IBA alumna, Ayesha Arshad.

The recipient of the scholarship Misbah Raja, is a freshman student from the BS Economics and Mathematics program. All the candidates were assessed through a video based assessment and interview rounds. She was selected from a pool of candidates on the basis of her extra ordinary performance during the selection process.

More avenues of collaboration between IBA and ICI were also discussed which included corporate internships, career counselling and work experience opportunities for the IBA students.