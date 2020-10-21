UrduPoint.com
ICI-Pakistan To Expand Light Soda Ash Facility

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:56 PM

ICI-Pakistan Limited has prepared to expand its capacity of Light Soda Ash facility at its Khewra Plant by 125,000 tonnes per annum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :ICI-Pakistan Limited has prepared to expand its capacity of Light Soda Ash facility at its Khewra Plant by 125,000 tonnes per annum.

This expansion, once completed, will bring the total installed capacity of this plant to 550,000 TPAs.

The expansion is yet another development towards the Company's growth aspirations in line with its brand promise of cultivating growth, said press release on Wednesday.

The board of Directors announced that despite lower revenues and economic challenges, the company's consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year 2019-20 at Rs 5,520 million, 12% higher than the previous year's.

On a consolidated basis, including the results of the Company's subsidiaries ICI Pakistan PowerGen Limited, Cirin Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Limited and NutriCo Morinaga (Pvt) Limited the net turnover for the year under review was Rs 55,256 million, which was a 7% decrease over the same period of last year.

The economic slowdown and uncertainty induced by COVID-19 pandemic along with consequential country wide lockdown were the Primary factors which affected earnings in the later part of the year under review.

