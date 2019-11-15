ICICT 2019 at Institute of Business Administration from Nov.16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faculty of Computer Science, Institute of business Administration ( IBA ), City Campus has organised a biennially two-day flagship International Conference on Information and Communication Technologies (ICICT) 2019 with theme "Next Generation Technologies" from Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

The conference will take place at the Governor House on the first day, which is expected to be presided over by President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi.

Renowned research scholars from different fields will be the keynote speakers on both days.

Dr Murtaza Haider, Dr Muhammad Imran, Dr Adnan Noor Mian and Dr Gus Gutoski will deliver keynote talks on the first day, whereas Dr. Momin Ayub Uppal, Dr. Haider Abbas, Dr. Agha Ali Raza and Dr. Amir Qayyum will be the keynote speakers on the second day.

Eminent academicians, scholars and industry leaders apart from IBA faculty members and alumni are expected to attend the conference. It will start with an opening address by IBA's Acting Executive Director, Dr. Sayeed Ghani.

Research papers will be read after the inaugural in parallel sessions. Apart from the Doctoral Consortium, tutorials will be organized by experts to help new researchers in various fields.

The presented papers will revolve around the theme of the Conference " Next Generation Technologies " and is placed in one of three distinct tracks: internet of Things (IoT), Data Science, Blockchain, FinTech and Entrepreneurship.

The closing ceremony will be held on November 17, 2019 to reflect upon the takeaways, and to laud the efforts of the team.