UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICICT 2019 At Institute Of Business Administration From Nov.16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:28 PM

ICICT 2019 at Institute of Business Administration from Nov.16

The Faculty of Computer Science, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), City Campus has organised a biennially two-day flagship International Conference on Information and Communication Technologies (ICICT) 2019 with theme "Next Generation Technologies" from Saturday at 9:00 a.m

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faculty of Computer Science, Institute of business Administration (IBA), City Campus has organised a biennially two-day flagship International Conference on Information and Communication Technologies (ICICT) 2019 with theme "Next Generation Technologies" from Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

The conference will take place at the Governor House on the first day, which is expected to be presided over by President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi.

Renowned research scholars from different fields will be the keynote speakers on both days.

Dr Murtaza Haider, Dr Muhammad Imran, Dr Adnan Noor Mian and Dr Gus Gutoski will deliver keynote talks on the first day, whereas Dr. Momin Ayub Uppal, Dr. Haider Abbas, Dr. Agha Ali Raza and Dr. Amir Qayyum will be the keynote speakers on the second day.

Eminent academicians, scholars and industry leaders apart from IBA faculty members and alumni are expected to attend the conference. It will start with an opening address by IBA's Acting Executive Director, Dr. Sayeed Ghani.

Research papers will be read after the inaugural in parallel sessions. Apart from the Doctoral Consortium, tutorials will be organized by experts to help new researchers in various fields.

The presented papers will revolve around the theme of the Conference " Next Generation Technologies " and is placed in one of three distinct tracks: internet of Things (IoT), Data Science, Blockchain, FinTech and Entrepreneurship.

The closing ceremony will be held on November 17, 2019 to reflect upon the takeaways, and to laud the efforts of the team.

Related Topics

Internet President Of Pakistan Governor November 2019 From Industry Institute Of Business Administration Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

1 minute ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

16 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casab ..

25 minutes ago

No record of $200 billion in foreign countries ava ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.