ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the revelations made in Pandora papers had disappointed the 'euphoric' opposition.

According to the International Consortium of International Journalists (ICIJ), Prime Minister Imran Khan did not own any off shore company, the minister said in a tweet.

Honesty and righteousness of PM Imran has also been proved at international level, he added.

Farrukh reiterated the prime minister's decision of launching the investigation against those citizens who were named in Pandora Papers.