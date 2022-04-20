ICIMOD hands over Environmental Dust Monitor to EPA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) on Wednesday handed over specialised equipment known as Environmental Dust Monitor to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) that can monitor very fine particles suspended in the air injurious to human health.

A team of air quality experts from ICIMOD visited Pak-EPA office to handover and install the Environmental Dust Monitor manufactured by GRIMM, said a news release.

These fine particles, known as Particulate Matter (PM), can be of size 10micrometers (PM10), 2.5micrometres (PM2.5) and 1micrometer (PM1).

When compared to a human hair, PM10 is 1/7th the width of human hair, while PM2.5 is 1/30th of it. Such fine particles suspended in the air can originate from multiple sources, including dust; fire smoke; chemicals and pollutants from cars, trucks, buses, industries and brick kilns; construction sites, etc.

More importantly, particles this fine in size can be dangerous to human health because they can be easily inhaled through breathing and can disrupt biological functions after entering human lungs and blood stream.

Director General Pak-EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah, along with Deputy Director Dr Mohsina Zubair welcomed the ICIMOD Nepal team, which comprised of Bidya Pradhan, Mohammad Rabi Qazizada, and Suresh Pokhrel.

The handing over ceremony was followed by a short training on equipment handling. The Environmental Dust Monitor will work under optical principle where less efforts and better data can be obtained and based on its results, Pak-EPA plans to recommend this equipment for air quality monitoring in areas where smog is a continuous challenge in Pakistan.