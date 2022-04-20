UrduPoint.com

ICIMOD Hands Over Environmental Dust Monitor To EPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 07:28 PM

ICIMOD hands over Environmental Dust Monitor to EPA

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) on Wednesday handed over specialised equipment known as Environmental Dust Monitor to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) that can monitor very fine particles suspended in the air injurious to human health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) on Wednesday handed over specialised equipment known as Environmental Dust Monitor to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) that can monitor very fine particles suspended in the air injurious to human health.

A team of air quality experts from ICIMOD visited Pak-EPA office to handover and install the Environmental Dust Monitor manufactured by GRIMM, said a news release.

These fine particles, known as Particulate Matter (PM), can be of size 10micrometers (PM10), 2.5micrometres (PM2.5) and 1micrometer (PM1).

When compared to a human hair, PM10 is 1/7th the width of human hair, while PM2.5 is 1/30th of it. Such fine particles suspended in the air can originate from multiple sources, including dust; fire smoke; chemicals and pollutants from cars, trucks, buses, industries and brick kilns; construction sites, etc.

, it said.

More importantly, particles this fine in size can be dangerous to human health because they can be easily inhaled through breathing and can disrupt biological functions after entering human lungs and blood stream.

Director General Pak-EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah, along with Deputy Director Dr Mohsina Zubair welcomed the ICIMOD Nepal team, which comprised of Bidya Pradhan, Mohammad Rabi Qazizada, and Suresh Pokhrel.

The handing over ceremony was followed by a short training on equipment handling. The Environmental Dust Monitor will work under optical principle where less efforts and better data can be obtained and based on its results, Pak-EPA plans to recommend this equipment for air quality monitoring in areas where smog is a continuous challenge in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Fine Nepal From Blood

Recent Stories

EU to Extend Digital COVID-19 Certificates - Europ ..

EU to Extend Digital COVID-19 Certificates - European Commission

54 seconds ago
 Profiteers fined for over pricing

Profiteers fined for over pricing

55 seconds ago
 End of Ukraine Conflict Would Have Most Positive E ..

End of Ukraine Conflict Would Have Most Positive Effect on Global Recovery - IMF ..

57 seconds ago
 Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regiona ..

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

44 minutes ago
 RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

45 minutes ago
 Revenue employees protest continues against lawyer ..

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.