ICIMOD Offer Grants For Proposals To Improve Decision Making On Sustainable Mountain Development

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 07:27 PM

International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental knowledge and learning center in eight regional member countries of Hindu Kush Himalayas, has offered small grants to network of organizations, universities and institutions to improve decision making related to sustainable mountain development with special focus on climate vulnerability, mitigation or adaptation

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, ICIMOD said it had request for Proposals (RFP) for the ICIMOD/SERVIR-HKH Small Grants Programme and invited concept papers from eligible institutions.

The grants programme will help grow the network of organizations, universities, and institutions within the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region that utilize geospatial and Earth science tools and services to improve decision-making related to sustainable mountain development with a special focus on climate vulnerability, mitigation, or adaptation, the press release added.

We hoped to award 4-5 grants to fund projects of up to USD 30,000 in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan, it continued.

Proposals are funded by ICIMOD through an award from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), USAID supports ICIMOD within the global SERVIR partnership.

The implementation phase of the grant will be 24 months, with an additional two months for closeout and final reporting.

A project funded under this RFP should not exceed USD 30,000.

ICIMOD/SERVIR-HKH is seeking proposals from applicants who can propose creative and effective approaches with a focus on climate change decision-making using geospatial information as outlined in the overview section.

Applicants may choose from among a range of initiatives or scale up small projects that have demonstrated success within the framework of SERVIR-HKH services.

Awardees will be expected to share evaluation results and key lessons, and disseminate periodic activities and outcomes with the broader community.

>