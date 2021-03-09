ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

(@fidahassanain)

The International organization believes that the social and development sector organizations can ensure women inclusion, gender mainstreaming and imparting new skills to women in rural and far-flung areas, saying that women can achieve many milestones if provided equal opportunities and confidence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) Aimed to appreciate the performance and commitment of health care workers, caregivers, innovators, community organizers and national leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Women’s Day has been organized by International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Embassy of Nepal in Pakistan, National Commission on Status of Women, Rural Support Programmes Network, Hashoo Foundation, Technology Times, International Islamic University, Roots Millennium Oxbridge Campus, local communities from Gilgit Baltistan and other local partners.

Women stand at the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, as health care workers, caregivers, innovators, community organizers to control the increase the pandemic.

The objectives of the seminar was to highlight the issues, which hide hinder women leaders and their role in different spheres of life, acknowledge and appreciate women leadership for their contributions towards nation building through education, health, commerce, science & technology, conservation, and development, celebrate and pitch IWD with the focus on women leadership in GBC III, etc.

Mr.

Tapas Adhikari, Ambassador, Embassy of Nepal was the guest of honor at the occasion, “he acknowledged the women work displayed at the stalls in the seminar. He further said that, Pakistan’s efforts in engaging women in economic activities particularly the government’s flagship programme of Ehsaas Amdan Programme is a breakthrough to this part.

The interest-free-loans to women has not only built the confidence of women but enhanced the output of the programme”.

Mr. Muhammad Ismail, Country Representative, ICIMOD “appreciated the women empowerment initiatives of development partners and believed that, the social and development sector organizations can ensure women inclusion, gender mainstreaming and imparting new skills to women in rural and far-flung areas of the country.

He further said that, women can achieve many milestones if provided equal opportunities and confidence”.

Syed Ali Mustafa Paras said that, “technology has also resulted in women inclusion and new concepts of business development in the country.

The women have initiated varied projects adopting new concepts of business development and promotion”.

Engr. Shamim ul Sabtain Shah, DG, NARC said that, “NARC is also taking part in varied women-focused initiatives including kitchen-gardening and agricultural inputs to provide economic substance to the women and households”.

Ms.

Humaira from Aga Khan Development Network said, “FAO is implementing varied programmes for the benefit of women and it is delighted to mention that, women have not only participated in programmes implementation but effectively engaged other women in the development work”.

Ms.

Nomeena Anis, FAO said, “FAO is implementing varied programmes for the benefit of women and it is delighted to mention that, women have not only participated in programmes implementation but effectively engaged other women in the development work”.

Dr.

Fauzia, IIUI said that, “the girls are actively engaged in behavioral change and acceptance of new trends in their societies and engaging community women in participating development work and learning new skills to earn livelihood for their families”.



Ms Ayesha from Hashoo Foundation said that, “Everyone has a leaders inside we should encourage them and encourage young women leadership”.