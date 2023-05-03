UrduPoint.com

ICIMOD To Launch Training On Earth Observation, GIT

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ICIMOD to launch training on Earth Observation, GIT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) has invited qualified women to apply for its upcoming theoretical and hands-on training on the use of Earth observation (EO) and geospatial information technology (GIT).

This exclusive training event, scheduled for June 13–16, is open only to women from the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The four-day training course will provide young and early-career women with theoretical and practical knowledge to use EO data and GIT, with real-world examples from the HKH region. The 2023 edition will be conducted entirely online via Zoom.

In the context of emerging environmental issues, participants can expect to learn a wide range of topics that can complement solutions and decision-making, including principles of geographic information systems (GIS), basic remote sensing (RS) concepts, image calculation and spectral indices, and mapping using open-source tools.

This builds on training is being organized for the past five years, 'Empowering women in geospatial information technology' (WoGIT) under our SERVIR Hindu Kush Himalaya (SERVIR-HKH) Initiative.

In 2021, ICIMOD expanded the training to five HKH countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Pakistan. In March 2022, we organized an advanced training session for our 2021 alumni, and a regional WoGIT training in August 2022, reaching 400 women.

For the 2023 training, 200 young women with an academic background in geography, science, engineering, surveying, environmental science, and/or information technology will be provided the opportunity.

Those who are interested in applying for this opportunity can use the form available at this link: https://servir.icimod.org/wogit-application-form/. The deadline for the submission of applications is May 26.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Technology Bangladesh China Young Myanmar Bhutan Nepal March May June August Women Event From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.