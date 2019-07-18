ICJ Decision In Kulbushan Case Victory Of Justice: Usman Buzdar
Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:49 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbushan Jadhav case was the victory of justice, as truth has prevailed, lies and deceit have been defeated
In a statement, the chief minister congratulated the nation on the victory of truth and said that Pakistan emerged victorious by the grace of the Almighty. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country,adding that deceitful Indian narrative had been defeated and India had eaten humble pie.