ICJ decision in Kulbushan case victory of justice: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbushan Jadhav case was the victory of justice, as truth has prevailed, lies and deceit have been defeated.

In a statement, the chief minister congratulated the nation on the victory of truth and said that Pakistan emerged victorious by the grace of the Almighty. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country,adding that deceitful Indian narrative had been defeated and India had eaten humble pie.