Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM

ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Friday said that the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had come in favour of humanity, which would have immediate positive consequences for the people of Palestine.

The UN top court's ruling had strengthened the Palestine issue, which would be persistently reverberated at the international forums like the United Nations Security Council or the General Assembly, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Aizaz Chaudhry emphasized that the ICJ's verdict had endorsed the demand of 153 countries for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by Israel, a pivotal step towards peace.

He expressed the optimism that the decision would lay a robust foundation for establishing peace in the region. “This ruling will provide a solid foundation for regional peace,” he added.

He said Israel was not bound to implement the decision, but it would a lot of pressure on the Zionist regime.

