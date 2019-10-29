UrduPoint.com
ICJ Has Not Received Lawsuit From Pakistan Over India's Actions In Kashmir - President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

ICJ Has Not Received Lawsuit From Pakistan Over India's Actions in Kashmir - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Pakistan has not yet taken the dispute with India over the occupied state of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), President of the Court Abdulqawi Yusuf said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have not received anything yet," Yusuf said when asked whether Pakistan has filed such a lawsuit.

In August, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his country had decided to turn to the ICJ over India's decision to reorganize its state located in the disputed Kashmir region.

Pakistan and India have fought for control over the Kashmir region since the end of British rule in 1947. Tensions there spiked in February after Islamists staged a deadly terror attack on the Indian security forces.

The situation worsened in August when India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two federally controlled union territories. Pakistan has expressed concern over this and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

Back then, the United Nations called for maximum restraint, urging all sides to refrain from "steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir." It also recalled that "the final status" of the region "is to be settled by peaceful means" under the 1972 agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.

