ICJ must provide justice to the oppressed Palestinians: Sardar Khilji

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out on Friday from Quetta Metropolitan Corporation's Sabzazar to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people which was led by District Zakat Chairman Sardar Zain-ul Abiddin Khilji.

Sardar Zain-ul-Abidin Khilji said that the Israeli aggression on the oppressed Palestinian Muslims should be condemned as much as possible.

He said that more than 250 people were martyred while hundreds were injured and millions were displaced by the Israeli bombing saying the silence of international organizations is reprehensible.

He said that the entire Muslim Ummah should unite and raise their voice at one platform over the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people and adding Israel has committed serious crimes by using modern weapons of war in urban areas while its crimes could not be forgiven after the war declaration.

The International Court of Justice must provide justice to the Palestinians, he demanded. He said that during the war, attempts were made to paralyze the lives of ordinary people by obstructing the delivery of food and medicine to the Palestinian territories, which is a shameful move.

Khilji noted a serious human tragedy could befall on the region if the occupying powers in the world were not given a permanent rein. He said that Israel had killed hundreds of Palestinians and displaced thousands during its state terrorism.

Sardar Zain-ul-Abiddin said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have raised their voices against the Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians and are playing their role by becoming the voice of Palestinians on every front including UNO.