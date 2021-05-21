UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICJ Must Provide Justice To The Oppressed Palestinians: Sardar Khilji

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:20 PM

ICJ must provide justice to the oppressed Palestinians: Sardar Khilji

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out on Friday from Quetta Metropolitan Corporation's Sabzazar to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people which was led by District Zakat Chairman Sardar Zain-ul Abiddin Khilji.

Sardar Zain-ul-Abidin Khilji said that the Israeli aggression on the oppressed Palestinian Muslims should be condemned as much as possible.

He said that more than 250 people were martyred while hundreds were injured and millions were displaced by the Israeli bombing saying the silence of international organizations is reprehensible.

He said that the entire Muslim Ummah should unite and raise their voice at one platform over the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people and adding Israel has committed serious crimes by using modern weapons of war in urban areas while its crimes could not be forgiven after the war declaration.

The International Court of Justice must provide justice to the Palestinians, he demanded. He said that during the war, attempts were made to paralyze the lives of ordinary people by obstructing the delivery of food and medicine to the Palestinian territories, which is a shameful move.

Khilji noted a serious human tragedy could befall on the region if the occupying powers in the world were not given a permanent rein. He said that Israel had killed hundreds of Palestinians and displaced thousands during its state terrorism.

Sardar Zain-ul-Abiddin said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have raised their voices against the Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians and are playing their role by becoming the voice of Palestinians on every front including UNO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Prime Minister World Quetta Israel Shah Mehmood Qureshi Muslim From Million Court

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

55 minutes ago

Murad Saeed, CM KPK discuss ongoing, new projects ..

26 minutes ago

Anniversaries of Kashmiri leaders observed

26 minutes ago

FAPUASA Punjab demands increase in HEC budget

26 minutes ago

Russian Steelmaker to Open Plant in India in May 2 ..

26 minutes ago

Japan's Top COVID-19 Adviser Says Olympics Needs R ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.