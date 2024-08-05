ICJ should play role for delivering justice to Kashmiris: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Committee and former Speaker National Assembly, Syed Fakhar Imam, stated that by illegally occupying Kashmir in violation of its own constitution, India had shown the world that it was a brutal nation.

In statement issued here in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day on Monday, he informed that recently, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that what Israel was doing in Palestine was illegal, and India was doing the same in IIOJK.

The ICJ should take action against the atrocities committed by India in Kashmir and play its part in delivering justice to the Kashmiris.

The hearts of Kashmiris beat with Pakistanis and we are one soul in two bodies, he said adding Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

Due to China's efforts, two meetings of the United Nations Security Council were held after 57 years, which proved that Kashmir was a disputed territory that India, in the context of the Shimla Agreement, called a regional issue.

Ex Chairman Kashmir Committee explained that with China's cooperation, the Kashmir issue was highlighted internationally as a global issue. Debates on the Kashmir issue have taken place in major parliaments around the world, including the European Parliament.

India has faced diplomatic, political, and moral defeat on all fronts. This is a significant achievement for Pakistan and the Kashmiris.

On Kashmir Exploitation Day, Syed Fakhar Imam further said that despite the severe curfew in Kashmir for the past five years, the courage of the Kashmiris has not waned and they are still standing firm against the 900,000 Indian soldiers.

They are fighting their own war for freedom Pakistan has always stood with the Kashmiris and will continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support until the Kashmiris get their rights, he remarked.

He stated that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the Kashmiris were fighting for their survival, and, God willing, they will succeed.

He added that the five-year curfew in Kashmir has made life unbearable, causing economic losses amounting to billions. The world must resolve the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiris.

The United Nations should implement its resolutions and grant the Kashmiris the right to self-determination, the statement concluded.