UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICJ To Announce Its Verdict In Kulbhushan Yadav Case Today

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:41 PM

ICJ to announce its verdict in Kulbhushan Yadav case today

International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict in Kulbhushan Yadav case on Wednesday.Pakistani team headed by the attorney general has reached the Hague to hear the verdict.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict in Kulbhushan Yadav case on Wednesday.Pakistani team headed by the attorney general has reached the Hague to hear the verdict. The team also includes foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Court

Recent Stories

Qatar annoyed over Pakistan floating LNG tenders

4 minutes ago

Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network Annual Conference Ins ..

6 minutes ago

DC directs for foolproof mechanism to CCHF virus i ..

32 seconds ago

Selfie claims father, daughter’s lives in Swat

14 minutes ago

AJK president calls for launching disaster reducti ..

15 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt issues progress report abo ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.