ICJ to announce its verdict in Kulbhushan Yadav case today

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict in Kulbhushan Yadav case on Wednesday.Pakistani team headed by the attorney general has reached the Hague to hear the verdict. The team also includes foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.