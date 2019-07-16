ICJ To Announce Its Verdict In Kulbhushan Yadav Case Today
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:41 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict in Kulbhushan Yadav case on Wednesday.Pakistani team headed by the attorney general has reached the Hague to hear the verdict. The team also includes foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.