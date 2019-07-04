UrduPoint.com
ICJ To Announce Verdict In Jadhav Case On July 17th

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:54 PM

ICJ to announce verdict in Jadhav case on July 17th

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case between Pakistan and India on July 17th, the ICJ announced on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case between Pakistan and India on July 17th, the ICJ announced on Thursday.

A public sitting will take place at 6 pm (Pakistan Standard Time) at the Peace Palace in the Hague, Netherlands, where President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read out the decision, according to ICJ's official website.

Serving Indian Navy Commander Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 in a counter-intelligence operation from Balochistan's Mashkel area.

India on May 9, 2017 had invoked the jurisdiction of ICJ following the death sentence of Jadhav announced by Pakistan's military court on charges of espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

On February 21, a 15-member bench of ICJ - the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, had reserved its decision after hearing oral submissions by Pakistan and India, two days each.

