ICJ verdict victory for Pakistan: Dr Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had validated Pakistan 's stance in the Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav's case.

The rejection of India's appeal for the spy's 'acquittal, release and return' was a victory for Pakistan, she said while talking to ptv.

Dr Firdous said Kulbushan Jadhav was in fact the real face of Indian state terrorism as many Pakistani women and children had become widows and orphans due to his terror activities.

His confessional statement, which he had recorded before a magistrate, had exposed the evil face of India before the world, she added.\932