ICJ verdict vindicates Pakistan: ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Inter-Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday said rejection of India 's stance by the international Court of Justice (ICJ) on its spy Kulbushan Jadhav had vindicated Pakistan

The legal team, which was led by the Attorney General of Pakistan and comprised officials Foreign Office and lawyers, which fought the case, deserved appreciation for upholding the national prestige and respect, he said while talking to a private news channel programme.

He said the legal team presented Pakistan's point of view very well and made the ICJ to reject India's stance. "Thanks to Allah Almighty for helping Pakistan, " he added.

The ISPR DG said it was a big victory for Pakistan. It was the prerogative of Pakistani courts to review the sentence already handed down to Indian Naval Commander K Jadhev, he added.