ICJ's Verdict Proves Indian Exports Terrorism : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's MNA Mohammad Ibrahim Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

ICJ's verdict proves Indian exports terrorism : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's MNA Mohammad Ibrahim Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's MNA Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Thursday while appreciating the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding India's request to 'acquit, release and return' Kulbhushan Jadhav said the verdict proved that India was exporting terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's MNA Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Thursday while appreciating the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding India's request to 'acquit, release and return' Kulbhushan Jadhav said the verdict proved that India was exporting terrorism.

Talking to ptv news he said in the former regimes, no government had taken any strict action against aggressive acts of Indian on LoC and even in IoK, adding that Indian' s government thought that it would be succeeded to release and return its spy.

He observed that Kashmir issue and foreign policy were remained neglected during former governments, Indian must accept that time had been changed and its brutality against the humanity had been exposed.

"ICJ 's favor of Pakistan stance is very big achievement of our country and it is proved on international level that Indian suppressing the rights of freedom fighters that must be stopped", he responded to a question.

He stressed Indian propaganda and charges against Pakistan had rejected by ICJ , the verdict showed Pakistan was a responsible state and looking all the matters according to constitution.

