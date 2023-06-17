UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :ICLAPA honored the services of Muhammad Aftab (late), the ex-president of the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA) and former director general of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), for his work with children with cleft lips.

A reception was organized by ICLAPA, attended by numerous doctors, surgeons, donors, and individuals from various backgrounds, all of whom paid tribute to the esteemed journalist and praised his efforts in transforming the lives of thousands of children.

ICLAPA, established in 2000 by Muhammad Aftab and Dr Akhtar Rehman to alleviate the sufferings of children born with cleft lip and cleft palate to ensure that they lead a normal and healthy life to become active members of the society.

Although both founding members have passed away, a dedicated team of volunteers, including Dr Azhar Sheikh, Dr Ayesha Aslam, Dr Zahida Ahmad, Dr Maida Hanif, Prof Farhat Rehman, Tehmina Hassan, and Muhammad Akhtar Rehman continues to serve children with cleft lips and palates.

During the event, Prof Farhat, a senior member of ICLAPA's board of trustees, spoke about M Aftab's pivotal role in the association. She highlighted his guidance, support, and extensive network, emphasizing his significant contributions of time, resources, and skills to the cause.

She said the association, originally founded as the Pakistan Cleft Lip and Palate Association (PCLAPA) in 2000, transformed into ICLAPA in 2014.

"M Aftab organized an event at his house where foreign diplomats learned about their work. Following the event, Japan presented a $100 check to support ICLAPA's dedicated service to children with birth defects." "When my husband, Dr. Akhtar Rehman, passed away, it was M. Aftab who encouraged me and the team to persevere. ICLAPA and the children we have treated so far will never forget him," expressed Prof Farhat emotionally.

M Aftab's daughter, Qandi, and granddaughter, Maria Asif, shed light on his family life during their speeches. Maria, overwhelmed with emotions, left the podium without completing her speech, creating a poignant and captivating moment for all the participants Dr Ayesha Aslam shared that cleft lip surgeries for children are currently being performed free-of-cost at Fauji Foundation Hospital. She added, "Last year, we treated approximately 50 children." Dr Azhar Sheikh expressed gratitude to Chinese doctors who have been instrumental in fulfilling ICLAPA's mission. They have made multiple visits to Pakistan, treating hundreds of children. He mentioned that the Chinese doctors, even after the pandemic, recently contacted him on their own accord, expressing their interest in returning to Pakistan to continue treating children.

The event concluded with special prayers for the eternal peace and high rank of M. Aftab.

