Open Menu

ICLAPA Opens Registration For Cleft Lip, Palate Patients To Get Free Check-up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ICLAPA opens registration for cleft lip, palate patients to get free check-up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA) has started registration for free checkups and necessary surgeries for cleft lip and cleft palate.

Specialized team of senior doctors will check the patients in Islamabad on 17th January 2025 (Friday) from 2:30 p.m. onward, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The patients will be given the exact date and time of the surgery when their examination (OPD) takes place on Friday 17th January 2025. The surgeries, treatment, medicines, hospitalization, stay and food will be provided free to the patients.

Children with cleft lip and cleft palate will be operated upon, by a team of distinguished team of doctors and para-medical staff members who have been performing this task over several years.

Previously, the children were operated upon with 100 per cent success, and completely cured. Their entire lives have changed since then.

The patients who previously had difficulty speaking are now living normal lives. They are usually discharged about two days after surgery and stitch removal.

The ICLAPA operates as a registered charitable institution and is funded by purely private donations and contributions from ‘zakat’ and mainly from its own members.

The ICLAPA has also invited volunteers of all age groups, especially doctors, medical and other students, from all cities, to assist in its charitable work.

For more information and to schedule appointments, the organization can be contacted at 03005192490 and 03335157676.

Related Topics

Islamabad January All From P

Recent Stories

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

10 minutes ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

1 hour ago
 Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

3 hours ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

4 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

4 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

4 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan