ICLAPA opens registration for cleft lip, palate patients to get free check-up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA) has started registration for free checkups and necessary surgeries for cleft lip and cleft palate.

Specialized team of senior doctors will check the patients in Islamabad on 17th January 2025 (Friday) from 2:30 p.m. onward, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The patients will be given the exact date and time of the surgery when their examination (OPD) takes place on Friday 17th January 2025. The surgeries, treatment, medicines, hospitalization, stay and food will be provided free to the patients.

Children with cleft lip and cleft palate will be operated upon, by a team of distinguished team of doctors and para-medical staff members who have been performing this task over several years.

Previously, the children were operated upon with 100 per cent success, and completely cured. Their entire lives have changed since then.

The patients who previously had difficulty speaking are now living normal lives. They are usually discharged about two days after surgery and stitch removal.

The ICLAPA operates as a registered charitable institution and is funded by purely private donations and contributions from ‘zakat’ and mainly from its own members.

The ICLAPA has also invited volunteers of all age groups, especially doctors, medical and other students, from all cities, to assist in its charitable work.

For more information and to schedule appointments, the organization can be contacted at 03005192490 and 03335157676.