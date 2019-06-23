ICLPA to establish hospital for Cleft lip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLPA) is all set to establish an specialized hospital for Cleft lip and palate patients soon in the Federal capital.

For the purpose, a piece of land has been acquired, said Association President Muhammad Aftab on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said that his organisation had been providing free surgical facilities to the poor families since 2004 with the support of families, friends and well wishers.

It was hoped that philanthropists will come forward to participate in this noble task, he added.

Recently, Aftab said that a team of two Chinese surgeons and Pakistani doctors have successfully operated upon 40 cleft lip and palate patients during five-day free medical camp organized here by ICLPA.

Sharing the further details, he said that the Doctors Dr. Malian and Dr. Zhou Xia of Beijing University, Department of Stomotology have especially travelled to Islamabad to join the camp during which a number of affected patients mostly children were treated at Islamabad International hospital and research center.

It was the third time, they visited Pakistan for conducting the surgeries, he informed. During their stay in Islamabad, the Chinese doctors also provided training to the young medical practitioners to treat such patients, he said.

He eulogized the services of the Chinese doctors who spared their valuable time visiting Islamabad to provide medical and surgical support to the cleft lip and palate patients.

He said "Foreign doctors are keen to come Pakistan for providing medical services to Pakistani brothers and sisters." He said nearly 10,000 children with these deformities were born every year in Pakistan and alarmingly about 200,000 kids with these deformities were waiting to be operated upon.

According to him, there were few challenges which require support, mainly dedicated volunteers who can continue and expand endeavour and increase financial support to sustain the noble cause.

He said that regular camps and operations were being held around the year and patients are welcome to get in touch.

Meanwhile, the next visit of the Chinese experts is planned in April 2020, he added.