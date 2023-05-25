ICMA Multan observes 73rd Chartered Management Accountants Day

Institute of Chartered Management Accountants Pakistan (ICMAP) Multan branch on Thursday observed the 73rd chartered management accountants day at a simple ceremony here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Institute of Chartered Management Accountants Pakistan (ICMAP) Multan branch on Thursday observed the 73rd chartered management accountants day at a simple ceremony here.

Chairman Multan branch of ICMA International Muhammad Sajjad, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Institute of Chartered Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) was a gift to the students of south Punjab imparting them knowledge and training matching international standards that has enabled thousands of students to prove their mettle at home and in the developed countries of the world.

Secretary Multan branch Yousuf Siddiqui, vice chairman Muhammad Shoaib, Waqas Khalid, Hafeez Ahmad, Anees Ur Rahman, Muhammad Abid and Muhammad Akbar also spoke. They said that it was the quality of education and training at ICMAP that its members strength has crossed 7000 mark and the accounting institution was also maintaining its contacts with regional and international accounting bodies like CAPA, EFAC, IFRS and SAFA foundation for better professional prospects and career management of its students.

Joint Director ICMAP Multan Samina Khan Kiyani said that they charge suitable fees from students for quality education and training adding that talented and best performing students can also lay their claim on scholarships. She said that big accounting firms repose trust in ICMAP and the institution was striving hard to maintain this level of trust.

Different programmes were also arranged for the families of the ICMAP Multan staff including Naat (Peace Be Upon Him) and Qirat competitions. Gifts were distributed among children and shields among staff members and faculty.

The ceremony concluded with flag hoisting ceremony and prayers for the solidarity and survival of the country.