ICMPAI-2022 Conference Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Published June 20, 2022

ICMPAI-2022 Conference held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The first International Conference on Machine Perception and Artificial Intelligence (ICMPAI-2022) was organized by the Department of Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Computing, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The first International Conference on Machine Perception and Artificial Intelligence (ICMPAI-2022) was organized by the Department of Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Computing, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here.

The two day conference was attended by experts from universities and IT institutes in Pakistan, UK, South Korea, Malaysia and Italy. On this occasion, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said in his address that the world is now in the age of artificial intelligence and e-computer technology is very easy and economical.

He said that artificial intelligence has made difficult and complex tasks easier. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is also focusing on this modern technology.

"The University has more than 8000 students studying in the Faculty of Computing and it has become the largest faculty of the University, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is building links with the world's largest companies in the field of artificial intelligence so that our IT graduates can get jobs in higher institutions,he said." He further said that recently, an agreement has been signed with the Pakistan academy of Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and in the first phase, 100 graduates of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur would be made part of the world's largest companies.

He said that if the world's largest companies set up their centers in Pakistan, our graduates would be able to get more jobs.

Islamia University Bahawalpur has more than 650 PhD faculty members out of which more than 250 are foreign qualified.

Dean Faculty of Computing Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hussain Tahir appreciated the participation of national and international delegates in the conference.

IT Director Rizwan Majeed said that the artificial intelligence projects designed by the students were a testament to their dedication and technical prowess.

Conference focal person Dr. Muhammad Fahim Mushtaq, Chairman, Department of Artificial Intelligence, said that students were trained to develop artificial intelligence programs that demonstrate artificial intelligence and provided them with problem modeling, classification and assessment.

He said that department specializes in BS and MS specialization in Intelligence Systems, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Pattern Recognition and Image Processing.

On this occasion Dr. Osama Ijaz Bajwa, COMSAT Islamabad, Dr. Sajid Iqbal, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, and Sultan Mahmood Infinite Technology were also present in the conference.

The Vice Chancellor also inaugurated an exhibition of projects made by students on the topic of Artificial Intelligence. These projects included models of artificial intelligence, robotics, the internet of Things, web programming and mobile applications.

