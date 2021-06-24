ICMPD delegation calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

A high level delegation of International Center for Migration policy development (ICMPD) called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A high level delegation of International Center for Migration policy development (ICMPD) called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday.

According to the press release, secretary, Maritime Affairs, Rizwan Ahmed and Joint Secretary Kamran Farooq Ansari were also present in the meeting.

The delegation was headed by Borut Erzen head of Border Management and Security and accompanied by Nine (09) members including country directors.

The delegation was briefed on the functioning of Ports and Coordination Mechanism with various agencies of the Government for food functions of Ports and to curb smuggling through sea routes.

The delegation is expected to visit Karachi Port in the current week to witness port operations.

The head of delegation offered to provide technical assistance to MoMA with respect to up-gradation of Pakistan Marine academy.

ICMPD also offered to share their expertise with respect to various aspects of Maritime/Blue Economy whenever, requested by MoMA.