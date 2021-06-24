UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICMPD Delegation Calls On Minister For Maritime Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:34 PM

ICMPD delegation calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

A high level delegation of International Center for Migration policy development (ICMPD) called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A high level delegation of International Center for Migration policy development (ICMPD) called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday.

According to the press release, secretary, Maritime Affairs, Rizwan Ahmed and Joint Secretary Kamran Farooq Ansari were also present in the meeting.

The delegation was headed by Borut Erzen head of Border Management and Security and accompanied by Nine (09) members including country directors.

The delegation was briefed on the functioning of Ports and Coordination Mechanism with various agencies of the Government for food functions of Ports and to curb smuggling through sea routes.

The delegation is expected to visit Karachi Port in the current week to witness port operations.

The head of delegation offered to provide technical assistance to MoMA with respect to up-gradation of Pakistan Marine academy.

ICMPD also offered to share their expertise with respect to various aspects of Maritime/Blue Economy whenever, requested by MoMA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Ali Haider Border Government Share Karachi Port

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches Summer In Abu Dhabi campaig ..

9 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawa ..

21 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Ali Haider Zaidi call on Pri ..

2 minutes ago

Women socio-economic uplift atop PTI's govt priori ..

2 minutes ago

Supply of gas to domestic consumers first priority ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body discusses Federal Medical Teaching Ins ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.