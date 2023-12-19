(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) and GIZ organized a national conference on " Building a Global Future: Recognition of Migrants, Qualification and Shill" here Tuesday to mark International Migrants Day 2023.

International Migrants Day, observed annually on 18th December, serves as a global platform to recognise, and celebrate the contributions of migrants to societies worldwide, said a press release.

International Migrants’ Day promotes the opportunity to reflect on the positive impacts of migration, raise awareness on the challenges they face and encourage dialogue on the importance of safe and orderly migration with full respect for the dignity and human rights of migrants.

This year's theme, "Building a Global Future: Recognition of Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills" has been selected by ICMPD and GIZ, considering the shared goals and priorities of the government of Pakistan.

The discussion focused on promoting the export of skilled labour, meeting the skilled labour needs of destination countries, and addressing migrants' aspirations for skill recognition.

The event explored challenges migrants face in global skill recognition and proposed viable solutions.

The event brought together a diverse range of over 60 stakeholders, including government officials, policymakers, academia, diplomats, international organisations, and civil society representatives.

Raana Rahim, Head of Office/ Country Coordinator ICMPD, Pakistan in her opening remarks said that the skills partnerships can contribute to effective tapping of the potential of migrants. Such partnerships can be an innovative mechanism for maximising brain gain, or the knowledge and skills of migrants, both in origin and destination countries, she said.

Speaking about the day, she emphasised the importance of protecting and promoting the rights of migrants as it serves as a reminder to uphold the principles of equality, non-discrimination, and the right to a dignified life for all individuals, regardless of their migration status.

Romina Kochius, Coordinator Sustainable Economic Development, Training and Development, GIZ, emphasised the critical role of sustainable economic development in supporting migrant communities during her welcome remarks.

She highlighted the necessity of comprehensive training programs to empower migrants with essential skills for integration. Kochius underscored GIZ's commitment to fostering talent partnerships, recognising the diverse skills migrants bring, and collaborating with stakeholders to create an inclusive environment.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Aurangzeb said the presence of all relevant authorities and stakeholders at the event as a testament of their commitment towards promoting safe and dignified migration from Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of migrants’ contributions to societies, he stated that migrants are not mere statistics; they are architects of change. It is essential to acknowledge and appreciate the wealth of experience, knowledge, and skills that migrants bring to both their host and home countries, he said.

The path forward involves the establishment and adoption of international standards for recognising qualifications and skills. Bilateral and multilateral cooperation is not an option but a necessity, ensuring a fair and transparent system that benefits both migrants and host communities, he said.

Managing Director of Overseas Employment Cooperation Naseer Khan Kashani focused on the imperative shift from low-skilled to semi and highly-skilled migration. Kashani underscored the evolving landscape of global migration. Emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift in recognising the skills and qualifications of migrants, he highlighted the significant role that semi and highly-skilled individuals play in contributing to destination countries.

In another session on “Skills for Tomorrow," Abdul Hafeez Abbassi, Director General (SS&C), National Vocational and Technical Training Commission highlighted the importance of anticipating future labour market trends and advocated for fair recognition of migrant qualifications.

Michaelle Nintcheu, a Researcher from the Institute of German Economy delivered a comprehensive presentation on the key features of Germany's Skilled Immigration Act underscoring the significance of policies that promote skilled immigration, fostering economic growth and global collaboration.