ICMPD organizes Migration Media Awards Ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) organised the Migration Media Awards the other day at Islamabad to promote responsible migration reporting in Pakistan.

Journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across the country were invited for the awards distribution ceremony.

Recognising media’s crucial role in shaping public perception and influencing policies, ICMPD has been enhancing journalistic standards through workshops and training programs that equip journalists with the skills to report migration stories accurately, empathetically, and thoroughly.

The awards, launched to celebrate excellence in migration coverage, received several submissions in its inaugural 2022 event. This year, with three key categories; Print English, Print urdu, and Digital/Multimedia; the competition attracted 29 impactful reports, highlighting Pakistani journalists’ growing commitment to responsible migration reporting.

To commence the event, Saad ur Rehman Khan, Project Manager of Migrant Resource Centres (MRCs), ICMPD Pakistan, emphasised the importance of responsible journalism in migration reporting. He stated, "as trusted bearers of news, journalists shape public opinion. Accurate migration reporting is crucial in ensuring that potential migrants are well-informed, preventing misinformation that could lead to harmful consequences. Through the Migration Media Awards, we aim at encourage fact-based, ethical, and impactful journalism on migration.”

In his welcome remarks, Fawad Haider, Head of Office, ICMPD Pakistan, addressed the gathering, stating, "journalists play a vital role in shaping migration narratives. Their dedication to ethical and well-researched reporting is essential in educating communities about the risks of irregular migration and promoting informed decision-making.

These awards celebrate their invaluable contributions.”

Sheraz Hasnat, President Lahore Press Club, congratulated ICMPD for organising the second edition and commended the MRCs for their vital role in informing potential migrants about migration processes.

Ms. Myra Imran, Former President National Press Club, emphasised the media's role in shaping public opinion on migration. Subsequently, Ms. Afifa Nasrullah, Multimedia Journalist/Documentary Filmmaker at Deutsche Welle, presented insightful information on how media narratives influence public attitudes toward migration and migrants.

Umer Wazir, Project Officer, ICMPD, in his closing remarks, acknowledged the work of all participating journalists in the field of migration reporting and thanked everyone for their participation and commitment to the cause.

He highlighted that, "through initiatives like the Migration Media Awards, we aim at encourage journalists to engage with accurate sources, such as MRCs, to enhance their understanding of migration trends and policies. Ethical and well-informed reporting is crucial in countering misinformation and fostering a more informed public discourse on migration."

The winners of the 2025 Migration Media Awards were recognised for their outstanding contributions in each category and the best stories for each category were given token of appreciation by ICMPD and the team of experts.

This initiative was supported through the funding of the European Union, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, and Greece and organised under the project, "Awareness Raising and Information Campaigns on the Risks of Irregular Migration in Pakistan”.