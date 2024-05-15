- Home
ICMPD Organizes Workshop To Enhance Journalists' Understanding Of Migration Management, Governance
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 09:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) organized a two-day training workshop titled "Migration through Media Reporting: Strengthening Knowledge, Access to Information, and Tools for Journalists to Better Report on Migration in Pakistan."
The event, held in Lahore, gathered approximately 25 journalists and media personnel, including influencers, who cover news in the Province of Punjab.
The workshop aimed to enhance journalists' understanding of migration management and governance in Pakistan. Participants were introduced to essential terminologies, best practices, and specific techniques necessary for responsible and ethical journalism on migration issues. The training included practical exercises, case studies, and short video presentations, fostering group engagement and encouraging the creation of migration-focused articles and content to raise awareness nationwide.
An ICMPD expert presented an overview of the "Handbook on Migration Reporting for Journalists" (2020), which serves as a valuable resource for producing impartial, fact-based reports. Additional sessions highlighted the importance of digital storytelling in shaping audience perceptions about the realities and impacts of irregular migration.
Representatives from Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also participated, providing insights into their roles. The BEOE focuses on facilitating legal migration pathways, while the FIA addresses irregular migration routes and associated consequences.
