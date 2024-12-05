Open Menu

Iconic Broadcaster, Diplomat Patras Bukhari Remembered

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered

Renowned humorist, educationist, man of letters, diplomat and writer, Patras Bukhari was remembered on his sixty-sixth death anniversary here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Renowned humorist, educationist, man of letters, diplomat and writer, Patras Bukhari was remembered on his sixty-sixth death anniversary here on Thursday.

He was born in 1898 in Peshawar and died on this date in 1958.

Patras Bukhari was also awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the country’s second highest civilian award. His collection of essays, ‘Patras Kay Mazameen’ published in 1927 is said to be an asset to urdu humour. It is undoubtedly one of the finest works in Urdu humour and despite the fact that it was written in first half of twentieth century, it seems to be truly applicable even today.

He lived in times of personalities like Allama Iqbal and had interacted with him on several occasions and engaged him in philosophical debates. One of his debates with Iqbal led to creation of one of his poems in his book Zarb-e-Kaleem.

Patras Bukhari died on December 5, 1958 in New York due to a cardiac attack during his diplomatic service and was buried in Valhalla Cemetery, New York.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Century Died Man New York December

Recent Stories

Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost u ..

Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of ..

Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women

1 minute ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..

7 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University ..

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..

1 minute ago
 Officials decide to continue combing operations in ..

Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas

1 minute ago
 Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post ..

Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..

7 minutes ago
National Assembly’s issues new press gallery car ..

National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards

5 minutes ago
 World Soil Day observed at UAF

World Soil Day observed at UAF

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atm ..

Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail

5 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

5 minutes ago
 DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development proj ..

DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects

5 minutes ago
 WSSCM signs compost sales contract

WSSCM signs compost sales contract

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan