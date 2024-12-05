Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered

Renowned humorist, educationist, man of letters, diplomat and writer, Patras Bukhari was remembered on his sixty-sixth death anniversary here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Renowned humorist, educationist, man of letters, diplomat and writer, Patras Bukhari was remembered on his sixty-sixth death anniversary here on Thursday.

He was born in 1898 in Peshawar and died on this date in 1958.

Patras Bukhari was also awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the country’s second highest civilian award. His collection of essays, ‘Patras Kay Mazameen’ published in 1927 is said to be an asset to urdu humour. It is undoubtedly one of the finest works in Urdu humour and despite the fact that it was written in first half of twentieth century, it seems to be truly applicable even today.

He lived in times of personalities like Allama Iqbal and had interacted with him on several occasions and engaged him in philosophical debates. One of his debates with Iqbal led to creation of one of his poems in his book Zarb-e-Kaleem.

Patras Bukhari died on December 5, 1958 in New York due to a cardiac attack during his diplomatic service and was buried in Valhalla Cemetery, New York.