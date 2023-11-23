Open Menu

Iconic Buildings To Wear Orange In Line With GBV Activism Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Iconic buildings to wear orange in line with GBV activism campaign

The iconic monument like the Minar-e-Pakistan and historic Punjab Assembly building will be bathed in orange lights to mark the 16 days of activism to combat gender-based violence (GBV) against girls and women across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The iconic monument like the Minar-e-Pakistan and historic Punjab Assembly building will be bathed in orange lights to mark the 16 days of activism to combat gender-based violence (GBV) against girls and women across the province.

The 16 days activism against GBV is observed between November 25 and December 10 globally and the overarching theme for this year is "UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls."

On the initiative of the Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab, symbolic illumination of landmarks such as Minar-e-Pakistan and the Punjab Assembly - where iconic structures will be bathed in orange lights - is a powerful visual representation of solidarity and commitment to end violence against women and girls globally.

Selection of historic sites in two different parts of the amorphous Lahore will spark conversations, engage communities, and prompt action to address and prevent gender-based violence.

In a first, the Punjab Civil Secretariat will feature a display of GBV materials, including brochures, leaflets, and standees containing crucial information on legal rights, available support services, and avenues to report incidents of gender-based violence.

The initiative directly targets public administrative bodies and communities, emphasizing the importance of preventing and addressing GBV issues.

The WDD Punjab will also launch Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022 in collaboration with the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) during the 16 Days activism. The report aims to share factual information with the public and government institutions, providing insights that may influence the revision of government policies on women and their subsequent implementation.

The WDD Punjab will collaborate with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), NGOs/INGOs and academia to create awareness on the vital issue of GBV and sensitise the masses on the menace so that the the scourge is tamed, said Ashfaq Hussain Bokahri while talking to the APP here on Thursday.

He urged the media and the masses to public the hashtags #OrangeTheWorld and #16Days to amplify the campaign's messages.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Orange May November December Women Media Government Share LCWU Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PIMS HVAC plant project to be completed soon

PIMS HVAC plant project to be completed soon

8 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy, Gohar Ejaz discuss economic coopera ..

Chinese envoy, Gohar Ejaz discuss economic cooperation especially in trade, inve ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 15 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 15 accused in Jinnah House attack case

8 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 701 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 701 more points

8 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.33b from 42,874 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.33b from 42,874 defaulters in 71 days

8 minutes ago
 ECP expedites preparations for general elections

ECP expedites preparations for general elections

8 minutes ago
Semi-finals of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup tomorrow

Semi-finals of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Scholarship cheques distributes among 25 students

Scholarship cheques distributes among 25 students

15 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepren ..

Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepreneurs

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims for G ..

Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak birthday celebration ..

15 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 29, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 29,244 power pilferers in 76 days

8 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs 650 per tola

Gold price drops by Rs 650 per tola

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan