Iconic buildings to wear orange in line with GBV activism campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The iconic monument like the Minar-e-Pakistan and historic Punjab Assembly building will be bathed in orange lights to mark the 16 days of activism to combat gender-based violence (GBV) against girls and women across the province.

The 16 days activism against GBV is observed between November 25 and December 10 globally and the overarching theme for this year is "UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls."

On the initiative of the Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab, symbolic illumination of landmarks such as Minar-e-Pakistan and the Punjab Assembly - where iconic structures will be bathed in orange lights - is a powerful visual representation of solidarity and commitment to end violence against women and girls globally.

Selection of historic sites in two different parts of the amorphous Lahore will spark conversations, engage communities, and prompt action to address and prevent gender-based violence.

In a first, the Punjab Civil Secretariat will feature a display of GBV materials, including brochures, leaflets, and standees containing crucial information on legal rights, available support services, and avenues to report incidents of gender-based violence.

The initiative directly targets public administrative bodies and communities, emphasizing the importance of preventing and addressing GBV issues.

The WDD Punjab will also launch Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022 in collaboration with the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) during the 16 Days activism. The report aims to share factual information with the public and government institutions, providing insights that may influence the revision of government policies on women and their subsequent implementation.

The WDD Punjab will collaborate with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), NGOs/INGOs and academia to create awareness on the vital issue of GBV and sensitise the masses on the menace so that the the scourge is tamed, said Ashfaq Hussain Bokahri while talking to the APP here on Thursday.

He urged the media and the masses to public the hashtags #OrangeTheWorld and #16Days to amplify the campaign's messages.