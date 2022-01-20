Iconic educationist, literary luminary 'Jamiluddin Aali' remembered

Iconic poet, lyricist, scholar columnist, creator of several popular national songs Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was remembered on his 97th birth anniversary to pay homages for his Literary services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Iconic poet, lyricist, scholar columnist, creator of several popular national songs Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was remembered on his 97th birth anniversary to pay homages for his Literary services.

He was born to a literary family in Delhi, India on 20 January 1925.

His father Sir Ameer-ud-Din Ahmed Khan was also a poet while his mother Syeda Jamila Begum belonged to the family of renowned urdu Sufi poet Khawaja Mir Dard.

Aali started composing poetry at an early age and wrote many books as well as songs. He wrote the song "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" during 1965 Indo-Pak war which became highly popular, private channels reported.

Jamiluddin Aaali was married in 1944 to Tayyba Bano. He had three sons and two daughters.

Aali was suffering from diabetes and respiratory illness and was admitted in a hospital in Karachi and he died of heart attack on 23 November 2015 in Karachi.

His contribution towards promotion of Urdu and establishment of Urdu University in the country, a dream and mission of Baba e Urdu (Maulana Abdul Haq), is also duly acknowledged by many.

One of the longest poems in the Urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several poems and ghazals contributed by him to the Urdu poetry.

Jamiluddin Aali was the recipient of three awards from the government of Pakistan: President's Pride of Performance Gold Medal in 1992; Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Urdu Literature) in 2003, and Kamal-i-Funn Award. He was awarded a DLitt by the University of Karachi in 2004.